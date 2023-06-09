Pathetic Coward Joe Biden Refuses to Comment After DOJ Indicts His Political Opponent – Claims He Hasn’t Spoken to Merrick Garland (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Elm City, North Carolina to tour Nash Community College.

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his weaponized DOJ after Trump was indicted on federal charges as he departed for North Carolina.

The DOJ indicted Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Trump was indicted on 37 charges by a Florida grand jury in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Biden repeatedly refused to comment on the federal indictment.

In fact, Joe Biden told a reporter that he hasn’t even spoken to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Mr. President, have you spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland yet?” a reporter asked Biden on Friday.

“I have not spoken to him at all. I’m not going to speak to him. I have no comment on what happened,” pathetic coward Joe Biden said to the reporter.

WATCH:

Biden has no comment on Trump indictment pic.twitter.com/DS8NQnTk4z — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

Joe Biden was DIRECTLY involved in this witch hunt against Trump.

Biden revoked Trump’s executive privilege which ultimately opened the door for the DOJ to issue Trump a subpoena in May 2022.

The FBI then raided Mar-a-Lago in August after Trump was subpoenaed.

Joe Biden was actively involved in using the might of the federal government to take out his political opponent.