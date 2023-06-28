Overstock Sale At MyPillow – Up To 80% Off Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More!

We all know that woke corporations like Bed, Bath and Beyond canceled their contracts with MyPillow after Mike Lindell stood up for President Trump.
But Mike didn’t stop!
He partnered with us to bypass woke corporations — and get you great deals for your family!
Now, MyPillow has and overstock sale on down sheets, pillows, comforters and more — with lots of discounts!
Here’s how it works:
1. Click here to go to the Overstock Sale page.
2. When you get to checkout, look for the “Enter Promo Code” box.
3. Put TGP in that box, click “Apply” and you’ll get up to 80% off (plus when you use that promo code you’ll be benefiting Gateway Pundit).
Here are just some of the deals:
Make sure to check out MyPillow’s amazing body pillow – use code TGP to get the discount:
Here’s what people say about the MyPillow body pillow:
“I have a lot of lower back discomfort. I have had this body pillow for about two years. I love it! It provides the exact support my back needs. It is just as good today as it was the day I bought it.”
“Single person with neck, back, and knee discomfort. I buy all of Mike’s products. This body pillow is comfy, washable, and has great support. Love MyPillow products. My whole family uses all of Mike’s products and all my friends are loving them as well.”
“Bought one for my husband and he uses it every night. He liked his so much I bought one for myself and it is very comfortable.”