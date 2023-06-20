Obama-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Arkansas’ Ban on Gender Transition Procedures For Minors

A radical Obama appointed judge struck down an Arkansas law that banned so-called ‘gender-affirming’ hormone treatment and surgery (mutilation) for minors.

US District Judge Jay Moody issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law on Tuesday.

Recall, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2021 vetoed HB 1570, which banned gender transition procedures for minors.

“The GOP-sponsored legislation prohibits health care providers from administering gender transition treatments, which can include surgery and hormone therapy, to people under 18.” Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas state legislature then voted to override then-Governor Hutchinson’s veto.

The House voted 71-24, and the Senate 25-8, to override the governor’s veto

“These children need to be protected,” Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum, the lead sponsor of the bill, said.

A radical Obama judge struck down the Arkansas law and said it violated the First Amendment rights of healthcare providers by blocking them from referring the minor patients to other medical providers.

AP reported:

A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for children as unconstitutional Tuesday, the first ruling to overturn such a prohibition as a growing number of Republican-led states adopt similar restrictions. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody issued a permanent injunction against the Arkansas law, which would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. Arkansas’ law, which Moody temporarily blocked in 2021, also would have prohibited doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care. In his order, Moody ruled that the prohibition violated the due process and equal protection rights of transgender youth and families. He said the law also violated the First Amendment rights of medical providers by prohibiting them from referring patients elsewhere.