EXCLUSIVE: Oath Keepers Leader and Political Prisoner Stewart Rhodes Reacts to Trump Indictment – And Predicts What Is Coming Next (AUDIO)

Oath Keepers founder and political prisoner Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday, May 25th, in Washington, DC.

Far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after he added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes’ actions amounted to terrorism. This was completely ludicrous. The soulless judge then lectured him on what a danger he was to society.

Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court’s conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes:

He NEVER went inside the US Capitol on January 6.

He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol.

He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keeper associates that day.

They left their weapons outside of the city in their hotel rooms.

There was no plan to enter the US Capitol.

The few Oath Keepers who entered the US Capitol assisted police.

There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands.

There were no pre-planning meetings on how they were going to take over the Capitol.

The prosecution was a sham.

There was no evidence of an insurrection – at all!

The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

Yet, a DC kangaroo court found him guilty of sedition for attending a Trump rally.

Following his sentencing, Stewart Rhodes was moved to the hole where he will not have much access to the outside world. This was after his phone call interview with The Gateway Pundit.

Over the weekend, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Stewart Rhodes on the latest political indictment of President Donald Trump.

Stewart is currently being held in solitary confinement in the DC jail. He has no idea why they isolated him for over 22 hours a day and is shackled like a dog even when he is able to take a shower. Do not fool yourself. This is what the Marxists want for every Trump supporter. He blames the anti-Trump Deputy Warren Kathleen Landerkin. Rhodes was held in solitary for over a year before his trial in front of a DC kangaroo court.

Stewart had this to say on President Trump’s indictment.

Stewart Rhodes: I think you remember when we first talked back in December of 2021, I predicted they were going to indict Trump. I’ve been saying the same thing for the last two years. This is no surprise at all.

Stewart Rhodes believes he knows what comes next for Trump and the nation.

Stewart Rhodes: This is the whole point of the J6 prosecutions and demonization of everyone that was there is to build up to this moment. They start indicting President Trump for felonies. And this nonsense about the records in Florida. I think, this is just a stepping stone. The next indictment is going to be the real knockout blow. It is going to be January 6th. It’s under the same special prosecutor. He has a grand jury convened also in Washington, DC for January 6th. So that’s going to be the knockout blow. This was the jab, and the next one is going to be the J6 prosecution. And this prosecutor I listened to, I read some of the things he said. He talked just like all the other prosecutors. He’s no different. It’s the same kind of twisting and hyperbole and smear campaign being used against a criminal defendant that was used against me… That grand jury in Washington, DC would indict a MAGA hat… They’re going to indign Trump again for January 6. It’s going to be the same charges that they labeled against me in my case and the Proud Boys cases. All the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys were their test cases to work out the charges, work out the methodology, and now they’re going to apply the exact same machine to President Trump. Of course, that was the whole point. This is their Reichstag fire. They’re using it like the Nazis used the Reichstag fire in 1933 Germany, when the parliament was burned to the ground. They’re using January 6 to be the Reichstag fire for the United States. That’s why they want to grossly exaggerate it far beyond what it was and turn it into something it was not. It was not an insurrection. It’s the most ridiculous insurrection of world history.

Stewart also predicted they might use the 14th Amendment if all else fails to prevent President Trump from running.

Rhodes continues to claim he is a political prisoner.

Stewart Rhodes: I was found guilty for being a Trump supporter and the founder of Oath Keepers. That was my actual crime. I was simply a political opposition leader. That’s the problem. But what I see on the political right is – still trying to pretend like they live in a country where you can get a fair trial.

On weak Mike Pence.

Stewart Rhodes: I think he's a knowing participant.. I think he's a knowing participant. It's so disgusting to have him parade around and saying that Trump forced him to choose between Trump and the Constitution. And that he chose the Constitution. It's exactly the opposite. He did not choose the Constitution. He did not call out that election as being unconstitutional under Article Two which is what he should have done. And the entire Congress failed. They should have kicked those electors back to the state.

You can listen to the entire discussion below.

