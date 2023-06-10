NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suing Rural NY Counties for Refusing to Take Illegal Immigrants

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams is attempting to sue rural counties in New York state for refusing to accept the illegal immigrants he wants to send them.

For months, Adams has been complaining about border state governors sending illegal immigrants to New York City, but now he is trying to take legal action against others for making the same objections.

New York City declared itself a sanctuary city. What’s his problem?

Just the News reports:

NYC sues New York counties for not taking migrants New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that the city is suing 30 counties in the state over their issuance of orders seeking to stop the metropolis from sending excess illegal migrants to their territories. The city has struggled to cope with a massive inflow of asylum seekers as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continues his policy of busing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities in a bid to highlight the Biden administration’s lax approach to border enforcement. Adams has faced considerable pushback from upstate communities over his efforts to pass additional asylum seekers on to them, prompting the suit. The city currently shelters more than 47,000 migrants. “This lawsuit aims to put an end to this xenophobic bigotry and ensure our state acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely, as we have done from the beginning and as we will continue to do,” the mayor said, according to The Hill.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air notes that Adams seems to have forgotten his role:

He’s the Mayor of Gotham, not the Governor of New York. He has no authority over what the counties do or don’t do. That’s why I’m not sure that the courts will show much sympathy for his complaint. Under what authority does the Mayor of New York City have the power to dictate what county supervisors decide to do in the best interest of their residents? New York City made the decision to declare itself a sanctuary city and pass a law declaring it must give shelter to anyone who asks. It is not the fault of the rural upstate counties that people took them at their word and began showing up to take them up on the offer.

Isn’t it fascinating how so many of the liberal leaders who claim to support unfettered illegal immigration don’t actually want illegal immigrants in their cities and states?