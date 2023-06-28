NOT THE ONION: Cervical Cancer Fund Suggests Calling Vaginas ‘Bonus Holes’ to Avoid Offending Transgender People

A cervical cancer trust is under fire for disgustingly suggesting that people call vaginas “bonus holes” to avoid offending transgender people.

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, based in the UK, suggested the language in 2020 — but it just went viral after it was noticed by people and posted to Twitter.

“Bonus hole – An alternative word for the vagina. It is important to check which words someone would prefer to use,” the glossary on the trust’s website states.

A cervical cancer charity pic.twitter.com/Y69kgv0M0D — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) June 28, 2023

The website claims, “Using the correct language when referring to someone’s gender identity is a simple and effective way to demonstrate support and recognition. If incorrect language is used without being corrected, it can cause someone to feel hurt or distressed. This may lead them to leave and to eventually seek support elsewhere.”

“Remember, everyone makes mistakes from time to time. It’s important that you acknowledge them, correct yourself, learn from them, and move on. Dwelling on mistakes could make the person you are talking to feel more uncomfortable,” the page continues.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, the glossary was made in conjunction with the LGBT Foundation, a charity that campaigns for LGBT rights.

Naturally, the term “bonus hole” was not well received on social media.

Females really went from “women” to “birthing people” to “bonus holes” in the span of 5 years — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) June 28, 2023

