Not Making Headlines: President Trump Leads Primary Opponents as Much as Joe Biden Does Over RFK Jr. – But Fake News Won’t Report This

President Trump is crushing the field in the latest CBS poll for President of the United States.

Trump is now leading DeSantis by 38 points in the latest poll and leads all others by at least 57 points.

The poll also shows that Republican voters see the Biden DOJ’s indictment against Trump for what it is – a political hitjob.
Nothing more, nothing less.

Of course, the legacy media continues to plug anyone but Trump but this race is all but over. Even their bogus indictments did not affect President Trump’s polling numbers.

Meanwhile, Old Joe Biden is having a difficult time securing another run for president. The 80-year-old president has the worst record in modern history. On top of that he rules like a tyrant and is indicting the opposition party leader.

In a recent CNN poll from late May Joe Biden had support from 60 percent of the idiots on the left. Robert Kennedy Jr. had 20 percent.

This is unheard of for a sitting president who was inserted into office.

This is why the regime will not debate Robert Kennedy Jr. He makes more sense than any Democrat in decades.

