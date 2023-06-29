NO CHARGES! New York Declines to Press Charges Against Jordan Williams in Subway Defensive Killing

Jordan Williams was determined today to have acted in self-defense in the killing of Devictor Ouedraogo on a New York City subway. The Gateway Pundit reported two weeks ago that Williams was unjustly arrested for manslaughter and possession of an illegal weapon after he stabbed Ouedraogo with a knife after he had began choking both Williams’ and his girlfriend on the subway.

From the New York Post:

A grand jury declined to indict 20-year-old Jordan Williams, who had been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the June 13 melee that left Devictor Ouedraogo dead. His self-defense claim was bolstered by video footage presented to the grand jury, which allegedly showed Ouedraogo choking Williams and his girlfriend before Williams stabbed him, according to law enforcement sources. In addition to the unreleased video of the incident, the sources said witnesses on the train also supported Williams’ claim that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked by Ouedraogo.

The case is strikingly similar to that of Daniel Penny, a Marine Corps veteran who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold after he was threatening passengers. A witness claims Neely was saying “I don’t care if I have to kill a f***er. I’ll go to jail. I’ll take a bullet” and appeared to be under the influence, according to Penny.

On the very same day that Jordan Williams was rightfully freed, Daniel Penny was arraigned on manslaughter charges. If convicted, he could face up to 19 years in prison. Penny was not carrying a deadly weapon but rather used a chokehold that maintains positive control of a person and can be loosened after they cease fighting or pass out. Penny claims he loosened the choke hold when Neely stopped resisting. Another man was holding Neely as well. Witnesses corroborate the story that Neely was threatening people’s lives and terrified passengers. One passenger said:

“I hope he has a great lawyer, and I’m praying for him,” the 66-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, told The Post Thursday night. “And I pray that he gets treated fairly, I really do. Because after all of this ensued, I went back and made sure that I said ‘Thank you’ to him.”

It’s great to see justice for Jordan Williams. But so tragic to see Daniel Penny still behind bars and going to court for trying to restrain an erratic man.