New York State Senate Democrats Approve Legislation for Low-Cost Health Care for Illegal Immigrants Following Federal Funding Agreement

The New York Senate Democrats have voted in favor of a bill to provide low-cost health care to illegal aliens residing in the crime-ridden state.

The decision came after the federal government agreed to allocate funds for the initiative, alleviating concerns about the financial burden on the state, New York Post reported.

Spearheaded by state Senate Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx), the legislation garnered support on the chamber floor with a vote of 41-21. However, it still awaits approval from the Assembly before becoming law.

“We are already spending over a billion dollars without giving any type of regular care to these folks,” said state Senate Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera.

“So these folks are already here. They get sick. They get flus They get colds. They break legs … What we’re suggesting here is that we have a way to get federal money so it does not cost the state anything.”

The annual cost to the federal government, according to Rivera, is at least $1 billion.

The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens), remained tight-lipped about its potential fate in her chamber.

The bill has faced both support and opposition, generating controversy among lawmakers.

Opponents of the bill express concerns about the potential strain on the state’s resources. They argue that prioritizing health care for migrants could divert funds from other essential services and place an undue burden on taxpayers. These opposing views have led to a spirited debate within the legislature.

“The fact that the money’s coming from the federal government doesn’t mean that it’s not coming out of taxpayer money, because the federal government gets their money from the same place,” said state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Nassau) before voting against the bill.