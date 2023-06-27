New York Appeals Court Dismisses Claims Against Ivanka Trump in NY AG Letitia James Case

A New York Appeals Court on Tuesday dismissed Ivanka Trump from a lawsuit brought against the Trump Organization by NY AG Letitia James.
Letitia James in September announced a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.
AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some of its properties.
Letitia James said her office is seeking to:
- Make Trump pay $250 million.
- Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.
- Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.
- We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice
“With the help of Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes. In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself,” Letitia James said in September.
“We found that Trump, his family, and the Trump Org used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements. These statements were then used to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage,’ she added.
A five-judge panel on Tuesday found that Letitia James’ claims against Ivanka should be dismissed.
“The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely,” the ruling said.
AP reported:
A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.
The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading banks, insurance companies, and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago estate. It named his three eldest children — Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump — as defendants, along with multiple Trump Organization executives.
In a ruling on Tuesday, the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, ruling that they were barred by the state’s statute of limitations. While claims over alleged wrongdoing after February 2016 were permissible, the court said, Ivanka Trump had stepped back from involvement in the Trump Organization and wasn’t accused in the lawsuit of any misconduct during that later time period.