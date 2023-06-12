New Report Suggests CNN Corporate Parent WarnerMedia Used Chris Cuomo to Lobby Brother Andrew

Text messages obtained by the website Semafor suggest that CNN’s former corporate parent, WarnerMedia, used disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s connection to his equally disgraced brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to lobby for policy measures during COVID lockdowns that would directly benefit their company.

The text messages are evidence in the lawsuit Chris Cuomo has filed against CNN for wrongful termination. Chris was fired following an investigation into allegations he used his journalism contacts to help defend his brother who was facing numerous allegations of sexual assault by female staffers.

CNN also investigated sexual harassment allegations against the younger Cuomo brother.

In the text messages, WarnerMedia executive Allison Gollust asked Andrew Cuomo to speak to Warner executive Ann Sarnoff. WarnerMedia hoped the then Governor would loosen restrictions on movie theaters in NY.

A few weeks later, Cuomo announced that most theaters in the state would reopen.

The New York Post reports:

“She’s bummed you don’t open theaters in NY, but perhaps you can hear her out,” Gollust wrote, according to Semafor. Weeks after Andrew Cuomo and Sarnoff spoke, the then-governor allowed movie theaters outside New York City to gradually open. The company was eager to cash in on “Tenet,” the highly anticipated, big-budget movie by director Christopher Nolan. The film ended up grossing a worldwide total of $363.7 million at the box office — falling short of analyst estimates that it needed to gross between $400 million and $500 million just to break even.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Jeff Zucker’s paramour Allison Gollust resignation from CNN after an investigation found ‘issues associated’ with the Cuomo brothers.

Mr. Zucker’s relationship with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN, was revealed during an investigation into Chris Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.

Zucker resigned from after failing to disclose his relationship with Gollust.