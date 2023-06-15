New Information on Jan 6 Bomber: Former FBI DC FBI Field Office Chief Says Data Used to Identify ‘Bomber’ Was Conveniently Corrupted – Blames Service Provider

Over two years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the so-called greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

Again, the suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot but the bombs were not found until the next day.

The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.

in 2022 a whistleblower stepped forward and disclosed that the FBI was withholding information on the investigation.

In 2023 the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber. Maybe they need to check who was on duty that night?

The FBI still can’t find the person. This is interesting, considering the FBI has been using GPS data to arrest hundreds of Trump supporters who were standing outside the US Capitol on January 6th. Now we know why. The FBI now says (in June 2023) that the cell phone data of the alleged bomber was corrupted. See the letter below.

Recently FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin sayid the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.

It was likely just a propaganda operation used to attack Trump supporters. It was another assault on conservative Americans.

In May, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Bill Posey (R-FL) sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), demanding an update on the case of the J6 pipe bomber.

The letter highlighted a crucial detail that has come to light: the FBI may possess information about the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

“As part of our oversight investigation into the pipe bombs placed near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on January 5, 2021. At the start of the 118th Congress on January 17, 2023, we reiterated this request. To date, you have failed to comply,” reads the letter.

The committee’s interest in the investigation was sparked by a whistleblower disclosure from a senior FBI official, which raised questions about the “unusual” nature of the FBI’s investigative efforts.

The whistleblower disclosure revealed that the FBI’s Washington Field Office had requested other field offices to canvass all confidential human sources across the country for information about the culprit, despite more than a year having passed since the bombs were placed.

The request specifically asked for information from sources reporting on all types of threats, as the suspect’s “motive and ideology remained unknown.”

One former FBI assistant director observed last month, “[it just doesn’t add up … [t]here’s just too much to work with to not know who this guy is.”

BREAKING: GOP Rep. @Jim_Jordan sends letter to FBI demanding J6 pipe bomber update Get this – the FBI *knows the license plate of the suspect’s car* but no arrests?! Former FBI Asst Dir: “it just doesn’t add up…there’s just too much to work with to not know who this guy is” pic.twitter.com/XaeCz7bUmj — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 24, 2023

Now this…

The House Judiciary Committee released new information on the January 6 pipe bomber investigation on Wednesday.

Via Julie Kelly – Former Washington FBI field office chief Steve D’Antuono admits that the FBI could not use the phone data of one provider on January 5, 2021, because it was corrupted. How convenient.

D’Antuono admitted in the letter that the bombs were inoperable. This confirms what we reported earlier.

