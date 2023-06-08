Nancy Mace Calls Out Joe Biden After He Jokes About $5 Million Ukraine Bribe Allegation: Demands He Release His and Biden Family’s Unredacted Bank and LLC Records

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called on Joe Biden to release his and the Biden family’s bank and LLC records on Thursday in response to Biden’s answer to a reporter’s question about bribery allegations contained in the FBI FD-1023 form reviewed by members of the House Oversight Committee earlier in the day. The document contains allegations relayed by a reputable FBI informant that the head of the Ukraine energy firm Burisma paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter $5 million each in complex hidden payments to influence U.S. foreign policy and secure Joe’s help in getting a Ukraine prosecutor taken off an investigation into Burisma. (TGP report by Cristina Laila on Rep. MTG’s comments on the bribe scheme).

Nancy Mace on War Room last week, screen image.

Mace issued her demand after Biden gave a mocking response to a question by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson at a the end of a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier Thursday. Nelson cited Mace’s comment to Fox News Digital after she took part in an en camera review of the FD-1023 that the document contains “damning evidence the sitting president of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme.”

Fox News excerpt on Mace's comments:

A GOP lawmaker on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee who reviewed the subpoenaed FBI document that alleges President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme said the allegations in the document are “worse than has been reported so far.” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital after her review of the FD-1023 document, which the FBI on Thursday allowed the full committee to review, that there is “damning evidence the sitting president of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme.” “The American people and media deserve to see the evidence. We should follow the facts,” she said.

Nelson’s question to Biden, “Bribery allegation, Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence in the FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to Congressional Republicans?”

Biden, “Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

REPORTER: Nancy Mace says there's evidence you sold out the country JOE BIDEN: It's a bunch of malarkey REPORTER: What do you say to Americans to convince them that they should trust the fairness of the DOJ? BIDEN: I haven't once suggested what they should do. I'm honest. pic.twitter.com/TacFfZwFvG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 8, 2023

Mace’s scathing response:

[email protected] we don’t find selling out your country funny. Prove us wrong by releasing your and your family’s unredacted bank records. The FBI can’t protect you forever…And since you asked, the money is in your family’s shell companies. Release these bank records too: Lion Hall Group, LLC

Owasco P.C.

Robinson Walker, LLC

Skancateles, LLC

Seneca Global Advisors. LLC

Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Principal Investments, LLC Rosemont Realty, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Global Risk Services, LLC

RSP Holdings, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Advisors, LLC

Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC

[JBB SR. INC.

RSTP II Alpha Partners, LLC

RSTP I Bravo Partners, LLC Owasco. LLC

Hudson West III, LLC

Hudson West V. LLC

CEFC Infrastructure Investment (US), LLC

Earlier Thursday, Mace posted, “I call the balls and strikes and call it right down the middle. But it’s unconscionable the @FBI won’t tell us what they’ve done to investigate the President’s involvement in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme. It’s undeniable this document is legitimate.”