MUST SEE: Ashli Babbitt’s Mother and J6 Activists Ask Top Republicans and Presidential Candidates if They will Free J6ers if Elected – Watch Their Responses, Chris Christie and Perry Johnson Most Revealing (VIDEO)

On Saturday Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, and members of Look Ahead America attended the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington DC.

Micki and fellow members attended the event to ask the candidates what would they do if they were president to free January 6 political prisoners.

The J6 Presidential Challenge question was launched by Look Ahead America to ask each presidential candidate how they would handle the January 6 political prisoners.

Technically the video with Tami and Micki is perfect based on their rules.

Here are a few of the short videos they posted after they spoke with several candidates. You can see who actually cares about justice in America and who the frauds are.

Rep. Loudermilk said hi to Micki and answered the question.

Perry Johnson was excellent!

Asa Hutchison did surprisingly well.

Vivek Ramaswamy was solid. He may want to inform himself more about what is really happening in our courts and prisons.

Chris Christie was shameful and ran.

Asa Hutchison with Tami Perryman and Micki.

Senator Lindsey Graham is a complete disgrace.

** You can donate to Micki Witthoeft and all of the good work she is doing at 4Ashli.com.

** And please support Tommy Tatum for his filming. Thank you!