MUST SEE: Andrew Tate Sits Down with BBC after They Chase Him For Months for Interview – He Mops the Floor with BBC Hack – Then He Lectures Legacy Media in Online Statement (VIDEO)

The BBC had been begging Andrew Tate for an interview, since he was released from prison in Romania. When he did agree to sit down with the BBC he was insulted, smeared, and hit with gotcha questions. Andrew Tate surgically deposed of the BBC reporter Lucy Williamson and blocked all of her insults. He put her on her heals.

Here is the full interview.

Following the interview Andrew Tate released a video to the legacy media. After slapping down Lucy Williamson he told the mainstream media to up their game.
Fantastic!

