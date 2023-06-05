Mother of 6-Year-Old Child Who Shot Virginia Teacher to Face Federal Charges

Earlier this year the Newport News Commonwealth’s prosecutor decided the 6-year-old boy who shot a Virginia school teacher wouldn’t face charges.
Richneck Elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was hospitalized for two weeks after one of her students shot her in January.
The family of the first grader said the child suffers from “acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”
In April, the mother of the child, Deja Taylor, was charged with “felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for leaving a firearm that could endanger a child,” WTKR reported.
Deja Taylor is now facing federal gun and drug charges.
She is accused of filing false info on the firearm paperwork – just like Hunter Biden did!
WTKR reported:
The mother of the 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher on January 6, 2023 is now facing federal gun and drug charges.
She’s the mother of the child who gained international attention when police say he opened fire on his teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Federal documents outline how Deja Taylor is accused of knowing she was an unlawful user of marijuana when she possessed and purchased a gun from a gun shop in Grafton, Virginia.
The purchase of the gun took place on or about July 19, 2022, according to court records.
She is also accused of filing false information on the gun paperwork.
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but not federally legal.
When you buy a gun, you are asked if you use or are addicted to controlled substances which includes marijuana on the required documents.