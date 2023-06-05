Mother of 6-Year-Old Child Who Shot Virginia Teacher to Face Federal Charges

Earlier this year the Newport News Commonwealth’s prosecutor decided the 6-year-old boy who shot a Virginia school teacher wouldn’t face charges.

Richneck Elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was hospitalized for two weeks after one of her students shot her in January.

The family of the first grader said the child suffers from “acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

In April, the mother of the child, Deja Taylor, was charged with “felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for leaving a firearm that could endanger a child,” WTKR reported.

Deja Taylor is now facing federal gun and drug charges.

She is accused of filing false info on the firearm paperwork – just like Hunter Biden did!

WTKR reported: