“The Most Corrupt Administration in History” – President Trump on Newsmax Calls Out the Biden Crime Family (Video)

President Trump joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax on Monday night. The 45th president discussed the completely corrupt Biden Crime Family and the disgusting mainstream media that protects them.

President Trump: Look, it’s the most corrupt administration in the history of this country. There’s never been anything like it. Millions and millions of dollars is paid to the family and Joe, and it’s a disgrace.

And the media doesn’t pick it up. You pick it up. And Newsmax has been great, actually. You guys pick it up. But nobody’s picking it up. They just don’t want to talk about it. And it’s a disgrace. The mainstream media, they don’t even write stories about it. They don’t talk about it on ABC, NBC, CBS. They don’t want to talk about it.

It’s incredible. It would have been the biggest story 1015 years ago. This would have been when the Pulitzer Prize was legit, which right now with the Russia, Russia, where they give it to Russia, Russia, Russia, and they don’t want to take it back, even though that’s been proven to be wrong. But everybody would have had a Pulitzer Prize right today. They don’t want to talk about it. It is disgraceful. The most corrupt administration in history. He’s a corrupt president.

And the most corrupt media in history, even worse than Pravda in the Soviet Union.

As Brenden Dilley said, “Our country has been totally hijeced by organized crime.”

