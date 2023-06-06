More Than 20 Members of Trump’s Secret Service Security Detail Subpoenaed in Jack Smith’s Probe

More than 20 members of Trump’s Secret Service security detail have been subpoenaed in Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, according to a leak to the New York Times.

The Secret Service agents recently appeared before the Washington DC grand jury.

The New York Times reported:

The latest twist in the inquiry into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents is the surprise revelation that a previously unknown federal grand jury in Florida has recently started hearing testimony in the case. The grand jury in Florida is separate from the one that has been sitting for months in Washington and has been the center of activity for prosecutors as they investigate whether Mr. Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving office or obstructed efforts to retrieve them. Among those who have appeared before the Washington grand jury in the past few months or have been subpoenaed by it, people familiar with the investigation said, are more than 20 members of Mr. Trump’s Secret Service security detail. But there are indications that the Washington grand jury — located in the city’s federal courthouse — may have stopped hearing witness testimony in recent weeks, according to three people familiar with its workings.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has also summoned witnesses linked to Trump’s classified documents case to testify before a FLORIDA grand jury!

Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the classified documents case to a DC grand jury.

However, according to leaks to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Jack Smith is now pursuing possible indictments against Mar-a-Lago staffers or Trump aides in Florida!

Bloomberg noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.

“It wasn’t immediately clear what the Florida activity means for the future direction of Smith’s work. Justice Department rules generally state that prosecutors can only present a case for indictment to a grand jury in the district where a particular offense took place, although they can use evidence they’ve collected in front of panels sitting elsewhere. It’s possible, for instance, that Smith’s office could pursue indictments against certain people in Florida and others in Washington.” Bloomberg reported.