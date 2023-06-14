Mollie Hemingway Torches the Department of Justice for Going After Trump and Ignoring Democrat Scandals (VIDEO)

This weekend, Mollie Hemingway of the the Federalist appeared on Media Buzz on FOX News and tore into the Department of Justice.

She was speaking about the Trump indictment and pointed out multiple examples of Democrat scandals that the DOJ has shown no interest in exploring.

She notes that after the last six years, it’s clear that the DOJ is not acting in good faith.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: The larger context here is so important. I do think people would have be enwilling to hear from the Department of Justice that they need to indict their top political opponent, and hear that in good faith, if we had not experienced what we have from the past six years from this Department of Justice. We have a Department of Justice that had Hillary Clinton, who was never president and will never be a president, mishandling classified information and they invented a new legal standard to simply to let her go. We have all the paperwork disputes with President Obama, and President Clinton, we have thefts of documents from the National Archives by a Clinton associate, and nothing has happened to those people. We have the Russia-gate collusion-hoax in which the Department of Justice invented and participated in a Democrat-invented conspiracy theory see to say Donald Trump was a traitor. This week, we learned that Joe Biden was credibly accused by a very serious whistleblower of a $5 million bribery scheme and the FBI worked to cover it up. You’re absolutely right that people are talking about the broader context because that is the most important thing here. Nobody takes the Department of Justice seriously so long as they fail to include exculpatory evidence and participate in this kind of hoax over, and over, and over again.

Watch the video:

