Mike Pence Officially Jumps in 2024 Race

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

“Pence on Monday filed the required form with the Federal Election Commission to mount a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, capping months of speeches, visits to Iowa and interviews that fueled speculation of a 2024 run.” CBS News reported.

Mike Pence showed up on a motorcycle in a butch leather jacket with patches over the weekend.

Having now appeared in public as both a leather daddy and a cowboy, Mike Pence is only four costumes away from achieving his dream of cosplaying the entire Village People. pic.twitter.com/M546FXoTXR — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 4, 2023

Pence is expected to announce his campaign in Iowa on Monday.