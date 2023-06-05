Mike Pence Officially Jumps in 2024 Race

by

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

“Pence on Monday filed the required form with the Federal Election Commission to mount a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, capping months of speeches, visits to Iowa and interviews that fueled speculation of a 2024 run.” CBS News reported.

Mike Pence showed up on a motorcycle in a butch leather jacket with patches over the weekend.

Pence is expected to announce his campaign in Iowa on Monday.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

Cristina Laila

 

