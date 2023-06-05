Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President – Why?

Mike Pence filed paperwork to run for president on Monday for some reason.
He just doesn’t get it.
Mike Pence is running. LOL.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 5, 2023
Tracy nails it.
Mike Pence running for President is probably one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen. Remember this? https://t.co/lrd3Wf6vWS pic.twitter.com/1DbRIZUd3f
— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 5, 2023
Mike Pence rode his motorcycle in Iowa this past weekend.
Sorry Mike, not buying it.
We don’t have to accept a future of economic decline and moral decay. We don’t have to exchange the American dream for a socialist nightmare. We don’t have to relegate our children to a future of cynicism, bitterness and division.
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 3, 2023