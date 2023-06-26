Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Arraigns Two in “Signature Fraud Ring”. One Suspect Still at Large

There are finally charges being brought for fraudulent signatures regarding one state’s elections. However, it’s not the universal mail-in ballot signatures, which have been highly scrutinized but seldom investigated for legitimacy that are at issue. No, instead it’s another example of a Democrat politician eliminating a front-runner candidate from the opposing party.

Michigan AG Dana Nessel, who was booed off stage at an arts and crafts festival in a Biden +10 district but later re-elected, has brought charges against three individuals who have been accused of “conducting a criminal enterprise” and other charges relating to the 2022 GOP Primaries in Michigan.

Two of the suspects, Shawn Wilmoth and Jamie Wilmoth-Goodin, were arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on over two dozen charges. A third individual, Willie Reed, is still at large and believed to be living outside the state of Michigan. Nessel also said that there may be other lesser crimes charged to other individuals.

The charges stem from a total of $700,000 that was paid to the defendants from nine separate campaigns in Michigan. According to charging documents, the defendants allegedly knew that thousands of signatures they submitted in petitions were fraudulent.

As a result of the fraudulent signature operation, several Michigan gubernatorial candidates were left off the primary ballot, including the front-runner, former Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, and businessman Perry Johnson, who exhausted $7.5 million on the campaign before abruptly being removed from the ballot. Johnson has since thrown his name into the mix as a long-shot for the Republican Presidential nominee.

Last year, Craig claimed in a lawsuit that Vanguard Field Strategies subcontracted signature gathering to In Field Strategies, who promised a 70% acceptance rate of signatures gathered. However, In Field Strategies ended up subcontracting, yet again, to the defendants’ company, where they only garnered a 30% validity rate.

Nessel claims that these candidates “got taken” because they were “political neophytes”. The absurdity of the issue is that Craig was the leading candidate in polling for the Republican Party when he was ruled ineligible. Essentially, the front-running GOP candidate in polls was denied a spot on the primary ballot by the Democrat Secretary of State because he didn’t have 15,000 signatures accumulated. The Michigan Supreme Court declined to take up Craig’s appeal (notably, Jeff Lenberg, an expert witness in Bailey v. Antrim Co. discovered programming anomalies in the 2020 Michigan Supreme Court race that flipped the Court from Republican to Democrat. You can view that excerpt here, start at the 1:41:00 mark).

Apparently, checking signatures on petitions for candidacy, especially as the leading candidate in the opposition party, is serious business. Checking signatures on mail-in ballots, not so much.

The City of Detroit uses Konnech software for their Absent Voter scanning. As The Gateway Pundit reported back in November 2022, Detroit was using software from disgraced Konnech Election Systems, which had charges brought, and dropped, by the Los Angeles District Attorney for allegedly storing personal voter data on Chinese servers. However, Konnech has also dropped their lawsuit against True The Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips last April.

Back in November, The Gateway Pundit reported: