Miami Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Details Security Preparations Before Trump’s Political Arraignment Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is encouraging supporters to protest outside the Miami courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at 3 PM in the latest Deep State assault against America’s president.

During an interview with Roger Stone on Monday, Trump was asked about a rally organized being organized by Laura Loomer.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon outside the courthouse on 400 North Miami Avenue. A flyer for the protest urges people to “bring your Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns & your love of President Trump.”

When asked for his thoughts on the planned protest, Trump did not hesitate to endorse it.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said. “Our country is being taken away from us. Our country’s going Communist. It’s going Marxist. It’s going really bad. The people of our country aren’t that way, but the people running it are.”

LISTEN: In an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with @RogerJStoneJr, President Trump was asked about the peaceful Pro-Trump rally I organized and have planned to take place in front of the courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. President @realDonaldTrump encouraged people to… pic.twitter.com/iW4qHD9Qnq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 13, 2023

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to turn out to protest this latest obvious injustice

The controlled legacy media started this weekend pushing rumors that there will be violence at the Trump arraignment.

We know today that this is not beneath the Deep State to plant dozens of FBI operatives into a crowd to create havoc and instigate violence.

If you are attending the rally today have your camera ready to film any suspicious activity.

There is ample proof that DC Metro Police started firing on the Trump crowd on January 6, 2021, without warning. FBI operatives and government assets were inside the crowd instigating much of the violence. Four Trump supporters were killed by the authorities that day.

If the regime does initiate violence this will not play out well for Governor Ron DeSantis or Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Mayor Francis Suarez assured Floridians that the venue will be secure on Tuesday. Suarez detailed security preparations with NBC News.

If violence does break out in Miami, whether it is initiated by Antifa thugs or FBI assets, Republican Mayor Suarez, Governor Ron DeSantis and President Trump will all be blamed.

Don’t put it past the Biden regime and Chris Wray to be working some plans behind the scenes. Wray did the same thing in Michigan and then Washington DC. with 40 agents inside the Trump crowds. Let’s hope Miami is not next.

Pray for Miami. Pray for the United States. And pray for President Donald Trump today.