Miami Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Details Security Preparations Before Trump’s Political Arraignment Tuesday

by

Former President Donald Trump is encouraging supporters to protest outside the Miami courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at 3 PM in the latest Deep State assault against America’s president.

During an interview with Roger Stone on Monday, Trump was asked about a rally organized being organized by Laura Loomer.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon outside the courthouse on 400 North Miami Avenue. A flyer for the protest urges people to “bring your Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns & your love of President Trump.”

When asked for his thoughts on the planned protest, Trump did not hesitate to endorse it.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said. “Our country is being taken away from us. Our country’s going Communist. It’s going Marxist. It’s going really bad. The people of our country aren’t that way, but the people running it are.”

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to turn out to protest this latest obvious injustice

The controlled legacy media started this weekend pushing rumors that there will be violence at the Trump arraignment.  

We know today that this is not beneath the Deep State to plant dozens of FBI operatives into a crowd to create havoc and instigate violence.

NEVER FORGET: Megan Paradise, the Ray Epps Female Clone, Caught on Megaphone Directing Trump Supporters to US Capitol, Broke into Pelosi’s Office, Filmed the Room, Has Not Been Arrested

If you are attending the rally today have your camera ready to film any suspicious activity.

There is ample proof that DC Metro Police started firing on the Trump crowd on January 6, 2021, without warning. FBI operatives and government assets were inside the crowd instigating much of the violence. Four Trump supporters were killed by the authorities that day.

If the regime does initiate violence this will not play out well for Governor Ron DeSantis or Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Mayor Francis Suarez assured Floridians that the venue will be secure on Tuesday.  Suarez detailed security preparations with NBC News.

If violence does break out in Miami, whether it is initiated by Antifa thugs or FBI assets, Republican Mayor Suarez, Governor Ron DeSantis and President Trump will all be blamed.

Don’t put it past the Biden regime and Chris Wray to be working some plans behind the scenes. Wray did the same thing in Michigan and then Washington DC. with 40 agents inside the Trump crowds. Let’s hope Miami is not next.

Pray for Miami. Pray for the United States. And pray for President Donald Trump today.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.