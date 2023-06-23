Merrick Garland Denies Whistleblower Allegations That Biden’s DOJ Interfered in Hunter Biden Criminal Investigation (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday denied the IRS whistleblower allegations detailing the Justice Department’s efforts to block felony recommendations against Hunter Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released devastating depositions detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

The two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers about the Justice Department’s effort to block search warrants and cover-up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

The whistleblowers also confirmed Joe Biden was directly involved in Hunter’s overseas business deals.

One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapely, confirmed to prosecutors that Joe Biden met with with officials from CEFC, a Chinese energy company.

Shapely also revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger and used his powerful father as muscle as he issued threats.

The WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The whistleblower allegations directly contradict Merrick Garland’s statements under oath about the independence of the Justice Department.

Merrick Garland has repeatedly claimed the DOJ did not block US Attorney David Weiss from aggressively pursuing Hunter Biden.

A reporter asked Merrick Garland about the whistleblower allegations.

Merrick Garland AGAIN denied the allegations and claimed David Weiss was never blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden.

