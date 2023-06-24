McCarthy Says He is Backing Proposals to Expunge Trump’s Impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is backing an effort by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to expunge former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

However, according to Chad Pergram, the Senior Congressional Correspondent for Fox News, the Speaker still wants the proposals to go through committees.

Stefanik and Greene introduced proposals on Thursday to expunge Trump of both his 2019 and 2021 impeachments.

The news comes just days after McCarthy reportedly opposed, and urged other Republican lawmakers to oppose, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s proposal to impeach President Joe Biden.

Greene’s proposal is to expunge the 2019 impeachment, writing that Trump was “wrongfully accused of misconduct.”

“The Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, weaponized a perfect phone call with Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election,” Greene said. “Meanwhile, the FBI had credible evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden’s corrupt dealings, confirming their involvement in a foreign bribery pay-to-play scheme and receipt of over $5 million each.”

“All of this information was revealed to Congress by the FD-1023 form from the FBI’s most credible informant,” she continued. “The form vindicates President Trump and exposes the crimes of the Biden family.”

Likewise, Stefanik’s proposal over the 2021 impeachment related to January 6 states that “Democrat leadership in the House made no effort to understand the rationale behind the widespread mistrust harbored by American voters in the wake of the 2020 Presidential election.”

“The American people know Democrats weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda,” Stefanik said in a press release about the measure.

“From the beginning of this sham process, I stood up against Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s blatant attempt to shred the Constitution as House Democrats ignored the Constitution and failed to follow the legislative process,” Stefanik continued. “President Donald Trump was rightfully acquitted, and it is past time to expunge Democrats’ sham smear against not only President Trump’s name, but against millions of patriots across the country.”