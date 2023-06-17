Massive 82 Percent Majority of Republicans Want Trump to Stay in Presidential Race Despite Indictment

A massive 82 percent majority of Republicans want President Donald Trump to stay in the presidential race despite the sham indictment.

The NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist College poll released on Friday found that conservatives stand firmly behind the former president and current Republican frontrunner for 2024.

“In light of former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Florida grand jury, Trump’s GOP base remains steadfast in its support for the former president,” the pollsters reported. “Most Republicans believe Trump should remain in the race, and his favorability among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents remains strong.”

Naturally, Democrats want Trump to drop out.

The pollsters found “opinions divide along party lines with most Democrats (87%) and nearly six in ten independents (58%) saying Trump should end his campaign. Most Republicans though (83%) think Trump should stay in the race.”

Additionally, 64 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents reported that they continue to support Trump. Just 32 percent said that they plan to support another candidate.

The pollsters also noted that “more than three in four Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (76%) have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from 68% in February.”

“As former President Trump deals with his latest legal woes, Republicans are mostly standing with him, while Democrats are calling for him to exit the 2024 campaign,” said Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. “Time will tell if this pattern holds, but for now, Republicans are grounded on where they stand on Trump regardless of these unfolding events.”