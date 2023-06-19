Marxist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Sued After Refusing to Release Trump Prosecution Records – Full Details of Lawsuits Included Here

Fox News exclusively reported that Marxist Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg is facing two lawsuits for refusing to comply with state Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests for information about his office’s probable communication with the Justice Department, White House and Democrat lawmakers.

This is related to Bragg’s indictment of President Donald Trump on bogus charges.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Trump was hit with 34 felony counts in March after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought to ‘get Trump’ in an effort to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the “hush payments” to the two women.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The indictment said the payments to the two women were to silence them about the affairs “in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.”

The Heritage Foundation, which filed the lawsuits, strongly suspects Bragg coordinated with Joe Biden’s Justice Department, the White House, and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) regarding the Trump prosecution.

Regrettably, these questions have not been met with answers. These reports have raised concerns in many circles based in large part upon the longstanding history of President Trump’s political opponents coordinating their activities to systematically weaponize the criminal justice system against him and thereby pervert the course of Justice.

The second lawsuit filed by Heritage claims that Bragg and his cronies retained pro bono assistance from large law firms that specialize in white-collar litigation. The Heritage Foundation now wants the court to declare requested documents as “subject to release under the New York Freedom of Information Law,” say that Bragg and his team provide said documents, and prevent his team from “seeking costs and fees for the request at issue in this case.”

Read the lawsuits here:

Suit1NOT-ASSIGNED-Heritage-Foundation-et-al-v-Alvin-Bragg-PETITION-1

2NOT-ASSIGNED-Heritage-Foundation-et-al-v-Alvin-Bragg-PETITION-1

Mike Howell, the director of Heritage’s Oversight Project, told Fox News the fact they have to file lawsuits to try to produce the records is proof of a dual standard of justice in America.