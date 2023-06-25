Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Spying Attempt Via Her Home Television

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted Sunday morning about an apparent spying attempt that took place at her Washington, D.C. residence Saturday night in which her television turned on by itself and the screen showed a laptop computer was trying to access the television.



File screen image.

Greene added a statement testifying to her good health and positive outlook on life–a way of saying she is not suicidal without using the word in case she comes to harm in mysterious circumstances.

Greene was targeted at her Georgia home with numerous swattings last year, with police responding to bogus phone calls falsely reporting shootings at her home.

The alleged TV spying attempt on Greene is reminiscent of what happened to then CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson during the Obama administration when the home computers she used for work had intrusions detected that were traced back to the federal government. Attkisson had been aggressively reporting on the Obama administration including the Fast and Furious “gun walking” scandal and the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

Greene’s statement: “Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV. Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone's laptop trying to connect to the TV.

Greene followed with an article on spying through home TVs.

Greene was swatted six times last year starting in August, “I was swatted for the 6th time last night. Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police.”

Attkisson spoke to Republican members of Congress in 2022 about FBI attempts to plant child porn on her husband’s computer.

Biden sex assault accuser Tara Reade announced last month she had fled the U.S., saying she is in fear of her life, and had taken up residence in Russia.