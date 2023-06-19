Maria Bartiromo on Biden Family Crimes: “Of course, It Is the Biggest Political Scandal Any of Us Have Ever Seen”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

The Republican representatives gave updates on the ongoing investigations into the Biden Crime Family.

At one point, Maria Bartiromo pointed out the obvious, “Of course, it is the biggest political scandal any of us have ever seen.”

Republicans continue to discover more concrete evidence of the multi-million dollar Biden family bribery scandal with foreign governments including Ukraine and China.

Rep. Biggs added that more evidence is coming.  The Ukrainian oligarch who recorded Hunter Biden and Joe Biden discussing their illicit business dealings also has MORE EVIDENCE to produce according to Biggs.

The two US lawmakers also pointed out Chris Wray’s role in hiding evidence from Congress on the Biden family’s illegal activity.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

