Majority of Registered Voters Believe Trump Indictment is Election Interference, According to Harvard Poll

According to a new Harvard poll, most registered voters believe that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated and election interference.

Additionally, the poll found that 57 percent of registered voters believe that Trump will be acquitted.

The survey found that 55 percent of Americans say Trump’s indictment is politically motivated, including 83 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Independents.

Additionally, 56 percent of voters across the political spectrum consider Trump’s federal indictment to be an interference by the Justice Department in the 2024 Election. Only 44 percent of those polled said the indictment was “the fair application of the law.”

The pollsters also questioned voters about Joe Biden’s similarly mishandled documents and Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“A majority of 65 percent of respondents believe Biden ‘mishandled’ classified material, while 72 percent think Clinton did, with 69 percent saying she ‘obstructed justice’ by acid-washing her emails,” Breitbart News reports.

The pollsters asked voters, “Do you think indicting a former president for taking classified documents after leaving office, something done by Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and other senior officials, is a fair application justice or selective prosecution?”

A 53 percent majority responded that going after Trump is a “selective prosecution.”

The Harvard/Harris poll questioned 2,090 registered voters online from June 14-15.