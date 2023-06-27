Majority of Americans Want Corporations to Stop Pandering During Pride Month, Believe the Ideology is Harmful to Children

Most Americans want corporations to stop pushing pride month and believe that the ideology that goes along with it harms children.

A new poll from Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates found that 61 percent of voters with an opinion on the issue say introducing young children to ideas like transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes hurts their emotional and psychological development.

The pollsters also found that 63 percent of respondents who have an opinion on the issue believe that people advocating for children to be exposed to these things are motivated by a desire to push a specific cultural agenda.

“We’ve suspected for a long time that most Americans think it hurts kids when the culture sexualizes them in the name of left-wing progressivism. This poll reveals that the vast majority of voters share this concern,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, President of Summit.org and co-author of the new eBook Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology.

“While most Americans are rightfully suspicious of the claims that proponents of drag shows, transgenderism, and LGBTQ+ themes are just trying to help kids, this polling confirms what we’ve seen in our research—some social media platforms are being used more than others to normalize the early sexualization of kids,” Myers continued.

Another poll conducted by the same organizations found that a whopping 73 percent of voters with an opinion on the issue want businesses to stay neutral on political and cultural issues.

A 52 percent majority also said that they support efforts to boycott businesses that take public stands on political and cultural issues.

“Bud Light, Target, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have found out the hard way that huge numbers of their customers don’t support what they consider to be ‘woke’ values,” said Dr. Myers.

“This poll shows how big the issue is: nearly three/fourths of Americans say they don’t like it when businesses weigh in on controversial issues, and more than half support boycotts of companies that take political or cultural stands. CEOs and companies have a choice to make: continue virtue signaling to the progressive left minority and in turn alienate most Americans, or return to doing what companies do best—staying in their lane and providing products and services their customers want.”