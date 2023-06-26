MAD UK: $320M ‘Model Prison’ Has EIGHTEEN Female Guards Ousted For Sexual Affairs With Male Prisoners

Affairs between female prison guards and male prisoners are hardly something new. For as long as women have been working in prisons, manipulative criminals have been able to condition – or else coerce – some of them into sexual relationships.

But what’s happening at HMP Berwyn is a whole different level. The $320 million ‘cushy’ prison that opened to great expectations in 2017 has been consistently plagued by an ‘epidemic’ of sex and smuggling scandals of catastrophic dimensions.

Daily Mail reported:

“Eighteen female guards have reportedly been fired or resigned for having illicit sexual affairs with prisoners – some involving smuggling phones and drugs – since the £250million prison opened six years ago.

Set in a sprawling industrial estate in Wrexham, north Wales, the state-of-the-art jail promised to bring a bright future of rehabilitation and training to more than 2,100 medium-risk category ‘C’ prisoners.

However, many were left in shock after the sexually-charged criminal trials of four young prison guards – Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 25, Emily Watson, 26, and Roxanne Walker, 34 – who all had relationships with prisoners.”

Berwyn had been open for just five months when prison officer Emily Watson went ahead and had three sexual encounters with a ‘gangster’ inmate, one of which was on Christmas Day. She was jailed for one year.

Jennifer Gavan fell in love with a young inmate and managed to be alone with him when he was on cleaning duty. She sent sex videos of herself to him on a phone she smuggled for him. She was jailed for eight months for misconduct in public office.

Ayshea Gunn was 25 when she took up with a career criminal in Berwyn. She exchanged 1,200 phone calls – including explicit video calls and smuggled her underwear into her lover’s cell. She was jailed for 12 months.

‘Vulnerable’ officer Roxanne Walker admitted to ‘falling in love’ with a ‘manipulative’ inmate and engaging into a highly sexualized affair. She was handed a suspended sentence.

Many inmates are smart, they have time on their hands, and know how operate behind bars, and gangs assess new employees to determine if they can be compromised.

Eighteen cases of inappropriate relationships must mean that something something is wrong in the prison facility, but unsurprisingly officials had different explanations.

New York Post Reported:

“The chair of the [UK’s] Prison Officers’ Association insisted the sexual encounters were because the ‘wrong kind of women’ were being hired, the Mirror reported.

‘Staff being recruited don’t have face-to-face interviews’, Mark Fairhurst said, adding. ‘It’s all done on Zoom’.

‘A lot of people getting these jobs don’t have enough life experience and are susceptible to conditioning from prisoners’, he also said.

HM Prison Service previously announced it would enhance training and root out guards “who undermine our exemplary service’.”

HMP Berwin is not alone in the epidemic, that has seen 31 female officers dismissed in England and Wales since 2019.

Now, before someone can imagine that this is a phenomenon limited to the UK, maybe we can go back a decade and mirror these four women with four US female prison guards that got pregnant BY THE SAME INMATE. Yes, you read it right.

Mariland authorities broke up a smuggling ring involving no less than thirteen female corrections officers, seven inmates and five alleged co-conspirators. They were charged with racketeering, money laundering and possession with the intent to distribute.

The ringleader, inmate Tavon White, reportedly made $16,000 in one month – inside the prison – with the sales of the smuggled contraband. Four of the corrections officers involved in the ring got pregnant by him.

CBS News reported, back in 2013:

“Four female prison guards in Baltimore fell pregnant to the same inmate, according to authorities who have busted a major smuggling gang inside the jail system.

Two of the women tattooed the inmate’s name on their bodies and he showered three of them with expensive gifts including cars and jewelry.

The four women are among 25 people who face federal charges, including 13 female prison guards, CBS Baltimore reports.

The scheme involved smuggling drugs and cell phones into Baltimore City Detention Center.”