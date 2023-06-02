LIVE NOW! Listen to “81 Million Votes My Ass” Featuring Kari Lake in Her FIRST MUSIC SINGLE Released Today on ALL Platforms

The “81 Million Votes” single featuring Kari Lake hit all platforms on Friday, June 2, at midnight.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media would release their first single featuring Kari Lake, “81 Million Votes,” with an exclusive sneak preview of the new song.

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit spoke with Ed Henry about this latest release by Mailman Media Music, a production company Ed launched earlier this year.

This is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir, the hit single that reached number one on the Billboard Charts.

This will surely be ANOTHER NUMBER ONE HIT on Spotify and Apple Music. No honest person believes that Joe Biden and Katie Hobbs won their elections after campaigning from their basements!

Lake is still fighting corrupt Maricopa County and Illegitimate Governor Katie Hobbs in her election lawsuit. Lake’s attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal on Wednesday against a Judge’s recent rulings, and they plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court. As The Gateway Pundit reported, new evidence that was dismissed before trial shows Maricopa County employees engaging in the secret and illegal reconfiguration of voting machines after they were certified and before the election, causing voting machines to fail at 59% of voting locations targeting Republicans on Election Day.

Katie Hobbs yesterday ducked The Gateway Pundit’s questions about the stolen election, which she oversaw in her official capacity as Secretary of State.

