LEAK: Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Testified to Grand Jury in Special Counsel Witch Hunt

Another day, another Trump probe leak from the DOJ.

Meanwhile, there are ZERO leaks from the special prosecutor investigating Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents.

Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified to the grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s witch hunt, according to a leak to the New York Times.

It is unclear whether Meadows answered questions about the classified documents probe or Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

The New York Times reported:

Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under President Donald J. Trump and a potentially key figure in inquiries related to Mr. Trump, has testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the investigations being led by the special counsel’s office, according to two people briefed on the matter. Mr. Meadows is a figure in both of the two distinct lines of inquiry being pursued by the special counsel appointed to oversee the Justice Department’s scrutiny of Mr. Trump, Jack Smith. One inquiry is focused on Mr. Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, culminating in the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol during congressional certification of the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021. The other is an investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents after he left office and whether he obstructed efforts to retrieve them. It is not clear precisely when Mr. Meadows testified or if investigators questioned him about one or both of the cases.

The damaging leaks have really ramped up this week as a decision whether to indict Trump looms.

More than 20 members of Trump’s Secret Service security detail have been subpoenaed in Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, according to a leak to the New York Times.

The Secret Service agents recently appeared before the Washington DC grand jury.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has also summoned witnesses linked to Trump’s classified documents case to testify before a FLORIDA grand jury!

Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the classified documents case to a DC grand jury.

However, according to leaks to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Jack Smith is now pursuing possible indictments against Mar-a-Lago staffers or Trump aides in Florida!

Bloomberg noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.