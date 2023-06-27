LEAK: Secret Service Agents Forced to Testify Before January 6 Grand Jury in Jack Smith’s DC Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith is quietly ramping up his January 6 case against Trump in Washington DC.

President Trump was recently indicted by a grand jury in Florida hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

At least six Secret Service agents were forced to testify before a January 6 grand jury in Jack Smith’s case in Washington DC, according to a leak to NBC News.

Roughly five or six agents have appeared, the sources said, in compliance with subpoenas they received. It is not known what the agents’ proximity to Trump was on Jan. 6 or what information they may have provided to the grand jury.” NBC News reported.

Recall, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was caught lying under oath about what happened on January 6.

Hutchinson previously testified before the January 6 Committee in Congress.

Last year, Hutchinson told Congress, based on secondhand knowledge, that Trump told Secret Service agents riding in ‘the beast’ that he wanted to go back to the Capitol on January 6 and tried to grab the steering wheel.

Of course, this never happened.

According to a leak to CNN last week, Jack Smith traded limited immunity for testimony from at least two dueling electors.

ABC News reported that Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were spotted walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets a couple of weeks ago.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors are turning the screws on witnesses.

According to CNN, prosecutors are ‘playing hardball’ with some of the witnesses, refusing to grant them extensions to grand jury subpoenas, and demanding testimony before the end of the month.