ANOTHER LEAK: Georgia Investigation Into Trump Broadens to DC, Other Cities; Prosecutors Likely Building Racketeering Case

Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election have broadened their probe to the former president’s activities in other states, according to a leak to the Washington Post.

It was previously reported Fulton County DA Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Again — Willis and her handlers are investigating a now-infamous call between former President Trump and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the Georgia SOS to uncover what he insisted was fraud that would overturn Georgia’s election results.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

The latest leak to WaPo is a new sign Fani Willis’ office is building a racketeering case against Trump.

Fani Willis is considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

The Washington Post reported:

An Atlanta-area investigation of alleged election interference by former president Donald Trump and his allies has broadened to include activities in Washington, D.C., and several other states, according to two people with knowledge of the probe — a fresh sign that prosecutors may be building a sprawling case under Georgia’s racketeering laws. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) launched an investigation more than two years ago to examine efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 defeat in Georgia. Along the way, she has signaled publicly that she may use Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute to allege that these efforts amounted to a far-reaching criminal scheme. In recent days, Willis has sought information related to the Trump campaign hiring two firms to find voter fraud across the United States and then burying their findings when they did not find it, allegations that reach beyond Georgia’s borders, said the two individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the investigation. At least one of the firms has been subpoenaed by Fulton County investigators.

Fani Willis recently said she will announce this summer whether she will charge Trump with crimes in the investigation into Trump’s effort to challenge Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Fani Willis told the Fulton County Sheriff to prepare for increased security at the Fulton County Courthouse between July 11 and September 1.

It appears Willis is expecting the grand jury to unseal indictments against Trump in August.

According to a report by the New York Times, Willis asked judges in a downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule any trials for the first three weeks in August.