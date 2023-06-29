Kevin Spacey’s Trial Begins in London – Disgraced Academy Award Winner Faces a Dozen Criminal Charges Going Back a Decade – He Hopes an Acquittal Can Resurrect His Career

In a civilized society, a person is innocent until proven guilty. That applies to everyone, including Kevin Spacey. Even if there are numerous, persistent allegations that form a recognizable pattern in his life.

Because of some associations he made in life, and because the visible price he has been paying for his alleged appetites helps paint a picture of our artistic establishment.

Between a few classics, some blockbusters and many flops, Spacey won two Oscars and a myriad other awards, having established himself as one of the top players in his trade.

Whether it was small-time conman Verbal Kint revealed to be criminal mastermind Keyser Söze in The Usual Suspects, or the corrupt House ‘Whip’ turned into murderous criminal president Frank Underwood in House of Cards, there is a common element: he played the man who gets away with it.

Spacey’s downfall came amid the #MeToo movement, and the multiple sex harassment allegations totally derailed his career. While the actor has managed to clear his name in all criminal cases in the US, in the UK things are not looking as great for him.

There, he is facing charges that involve men that are now in their 30s or 40s, and relate to acts of his that date from 2001 to 2013, when the star lived in Britain and served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.

Associated Press reported:

“Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.

[…]] The two-time Academy Award winner was dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie as he strode confidently into court and was called by his full name. He was asked if he was Kevin Spacey Fowler. ‘I am’, he said as he stood behind a window in the dock.”

Spacey, who is free on bail, has pled not guilty to literally a dozen charges that include ‘sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent’.

Opening statements in his case are scheduled for Friday (29th).

“Spacey has said an acquittal in the case could jump-start a career that has largely been on ice since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the star who won his first Academy Award for supporting actor in ‘The Usual Suspects’ in 1995.

‘There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London’, Spacey said in a rare interview published this month in Germany’s Zeit magazine. He said the media had turned him into a ‘monster’.”

The Guardian reported:

“The jury heard the 12 charges on the indictment, which include seven of sexual assault, three of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Judge Mark Wall instructed the jury ‘to rely only on the evidence in the case and not to make their own inquiries’.

“This is a case that quite obviously has, and will continue to, attract quite a lot of media coverage,” he said. “You must try to avoid such coverage where you can. There is a risk that if you pay heed to what is reported on this trial you might be, probably unwittingly, influenced.”