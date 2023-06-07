Karine Jean-Pierre Says Grocery Prices Have Skyrocketed Under Biden Because of “Avian Flu” and “Poor Weather” (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said grocery prices have skyrocketed under Joe Biden because of “Avian flu” and “poor weather.”

Grocery prices are up.

The cost of eggs, poultry and beef have all increased thanks to Bidenflation.

Gas prices are up.

Inflation rates are still high because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress have spent trillions of dollars in the last two years.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims grocery prices are way up because of the war in Ukraine, Avian flu and bad weather.

No serious person believes this.

WATCH: