JUST IN: WWE Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’ Dead at 81

The Iron Sheik is dead!

WWE legend The Iron Sheik has passed away.

He was 81.

TMZ reported:

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, a former heavyweight champ and WWE Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 81, reps for the wrestler announced.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” a statement on his social media page read.

Sheik, born in Iran in 1976, was known as one of the biggest heels to ever step foot in the squared circle. He was also a former champ, beating Bob Backlund in 1983 and securing the title.

The Iron Sheik was one of Hulk Hogan’s first rivals … and it was Hogan who ultimately defeated Sheik for the belt, giving rise to Hulkamania.