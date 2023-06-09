JUST-IN: Ultra MAGA Maricopa County Republicans Censure RINO Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell for Defending Maricopa County’s “Dishonorable Behaviors” and Sanctioning Plaintiffs in Challenge

The staunchly pro-election integrity Maricopa County Republican Committee formally censured Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Tuesday, encouraging Republicans “who commit to honor and uphold the [US] founding documents” to remove her from office in 2024!

The Maricopa County Attorney’s office under Rachel Mitchell has weaponized court Sanctions and Motions for Attorneys’ Fees against their opponents for daring to question fraudulent elections and shady election procedures. She is defending Maricopa County’s criminal actions and attempting to destroy anybody who speaks out in court.

This is the tactic we have commonly seen from Maricopa County and other fraudulently elected officials like Katie Hobbs to stop election-related challenges dead in their tracks and “send a message,” or in other words, intimidate attorneys. This is all in the interest of the government ruling as the supreme authority on elections and suppressing the rights of citizens to constitutionally redress grievances.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Maricopa County attempted to sanction Kari Lake’s attorneys again last month after the trial on fraud involved in the signature verification process, claiming they “intentionally misrepresented material facts to the Court.” Judge Peter Thompson rejected the latest sanctions following Lake’s second trial.

They do not want to see Lake file an appeal and potentially overrule the trial court in a higher court. This was an attempt to intimidate and discredit Lake and her attorneys.

Most of the misrepresentations alleged by Maricopa County in their latest request related to Lake’s attorneys’ Motion for Relief from Judgement prior to trial, asking the Court to vacate its dismissal of Counts II, V, and VI. Only one point was made alleging that Lake’s signature verification fraud claim was “frivolous,” where Maricopa County claimed that Lake’s whistleblowers “confirmed that signature verification occurred.”

They did not even mention or try to deny the claim by Lake’s attorneys that approximately 274,000 ballot signatures were compared and verified in less than three seconds because it is true! Maricopa County’s own log file data proves this, and they know it.

Instead, they focused on claims that Thompson did not allow to be reconsidered at trial, despite new evidence that came to light. In doing this, they claim that Lake’s attorneys “intentionally misstated the content of Scott Jarrett’s prior testimony” in their Motion for Relief from Judgement and that “the McGregor Report did nothing to establish that any of Jarrett’s testimony was fraudulent.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on new evidence and footage that shows Maricopa County employees reprogramming the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, after their statutory Logic and Accuracy testing, so that 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day in 2022. Thompson’s denial of this evidence and refusal to allow it to be considered at trial will be litigated in Lake’s appeal.

Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and the new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, Maricopa County’s ballot printer supplier, OKI Data Americas, responded to the County’s sham ballot printer investigation led by former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor. This bombshell response from OKI debunks the County’s false claims, totally discredits their excuses for Election Day voting machine failures, and demands a corrected report from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Maricopa County did successfully sanction Lake in the Arizona Supreme Court, and her team was ordered to pay $2,000 to the Court. According to many legal experts, this is a joke of a sanction and should not be taken seriously. However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office used this against Lake in their latest Motion for Sanctions by claiming “ethical parties would have been suitably admonished” by this minuscule monetary sanction. They went on to claim that Lake’s attorneys “engaged in a program of intentional and repeated fallacious misstatements of fact to mislead this Court.”

Judge Thompson also previously denied attempted sanctions and legal fees following the first trial in Kari Lake’s lawsuit last December. Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County sought over $600,000 to bankrupt Kari Lake’s legal fund and discourage another election lawsuit from ever going to trial.

Maricopa County Republicans have lost all faith in Rachel Mitchell, who is in bed with election fraudsters, to uphold the Constitution and the Republican Party platform.

Read the full resolution below:

Whereas according to Article I Section 1 of the Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) Bylaws, the “Objective of the MCRC and its Membership of Precinct Committeemen (PCs) is to “uphold the principles and policies as set forth in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Republican Party Platform; promote the political education of all Republican Party workers and loyalty to the Republican Party platform; and support the election of our party candidates who uphold the principles and policies as set forth in the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Republican Party Platform”; Whereas Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a registered Republican, officially authorized filing a specious motion — No. CV2022-095403 — with the Maricopa County Superior Court, cosigned by former MCRC Chairman Tom Liddy, to “impose sanctions for attorney misconduct before the court, moving] for an award of sanctions against Plaintiff-Contestant” Republican Governor Candidate in the 2022 General Election “Kari Lake and her counsel,” a motion ultimately and completely rejected by the court; and Trending: “UFO Crashes” in Las Vegas: Police Bodycam Captures Mysterious Event as Residents Report Encounter with “Non-Human Beings” (VIDEO) Whereas Maricopa County Government and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office generally persist in a wide-ranging multitude of ongoing dishonorable behaviors directly and dangerously undermining the integrity of Maricopa County public elections; now therefore be it Resolved, the MCRC EGC hereby:

officially censures Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell; and strongly encourages interested, motivated, and qualified Republicans — who commit to honor and uphold the founding documents identified in the MCRC Objective — to run in the 2024 Primary Election for the Office of Maricopa County Attorney, may the best candidate win

BREAKING: At tonight's official meeting of the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Guidance Committee (MCRC EGC), the MCRC EGC formally censured Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.#MCRC #EGC #Stands #Strong for #ElectionIntegrity pic.twitter.com/T9wkpnjFt7 — Maricopa County Republican Committee | MCRC (@MaricopaGOP) June 7, 2023

Corrupt RINO Rachel Mitchell needs to be removed from office.