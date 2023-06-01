JUST IN: Schumer Announces Agreement to Vote on Debt Limit Deal Tonight

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said the senate has come to an agreement to vote on the debt deal tonight.

It is unclear when the vote will begin.

“SCHUMER about to speak on the Senate floor to announce the time agreement on the debt-limit deal….” Punch Bowl News’s Jake Sherman reported.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill with help from Democrats.

The McCarthy-Biden bill raises the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that funds the green new deal, decimates the energy sector, funds tens of thousands of new IRS agents, funds the corrupt Chris Wray FBI, and pushes ‘equity’ and ‘equality’ – code words for socialism.

Joe Biden has until June 5 to sign the debt ceiling deal in order to avoid default.

DEVELOPING…