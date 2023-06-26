JUST IN: Idaho Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Idaho prosecutors will seek the death penalty against quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

“The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence. Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty.” the filing said.

Kohberger was indicted by a secret grand jury last month and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the slayings of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho on November 13.



Murder victims from left: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen

According to the court documents, Kohberger’s DNA was found on a tan leather knife sheath left behind on Maddie Mogen’s bed on the 3rd floor at the King Road Residence.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Idaho police officer Brett Payne wrote in the 19-page affidavit. “The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

Pennsylvania unsealed search warrants that revealed a number of items seized by law enforcement from Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home during a December 30 raid.

Authorities seized black gloves, a Glock, a knife (possibly the murder weapon?), black face masks, ‘green leafy substance’ in a plastic bag and other items.

Police also seized parts of Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

A judge last month entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Kohberger.

The trial begins October 2, 2023.