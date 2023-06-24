JUST IN: DNI Releases Declassified Covid Origins Report

Another Friday night document dump from the Biden Regime.

The US Government Friday night released a declassified report on the origins of Covid-19.

Joe Biden declassified the Covid origins report in March.

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) today released ‘The Potential Links Between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic’ report,” a statement from the ODNI reads. “The COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023 required the Intelligence Community to declassify information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This report does not address the merits of the two most likely pandemic origins hypotheses, nor does it explore other biological facilities in Wuhan other than the WIV,” the report said.

The US government is still floating the theory that Covid-19 might have come from a natural origin despite ample evidence that the virus was created in a lab.

According to the Department of Energy, Covid originated in the Wuhan lab.

Covid-19 was a product of Fauci’s gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

However, the DNI report still claims that Covid may have come from an infected animal.

“In March, the IC updated its analysis on core intelligence questions related to COVID-19 origins, to include whether the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus

that causes COVID-19—was the result of natural exposure to an infected animal or a laboratory-associated incident. Variations in IC analytic views on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications and intelligence and scientific gaps. All agencies continue to assess that both a natural and laboratory-associated origin remain plausible hypotheses to explain the first human infection.” the DNI said in a 9-page report.

