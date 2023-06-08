Transgender actress Elliot Page, previously known as Ellen Page, claimed she was verbally attacked last year in Los Angeles for being a part of the LGBT community, but not everyone believes her story.

Page said she was “taking a quick walk to the Pink Dot convenience store” when the alleged incident occurred, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

“I’m going to f***ing gay bash you, f*****,” the 36-year-old recalled an unidentified man as saying. Page said she began to run towards the store, where she was hurried inside by workers.

The man allegedly yelled at the actress, “This is why I need a gun!”

Page told the Times it has affected the way she views Los Angeles.

“Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks,” the actress said.

However, she added that she has a “fancy hotel room to go back to” and she “can afford to hire security.”

However, some are not believing what Page claimed happened in 2022.

The popular Twitter account Catturd wrote, “Oh please — Jussie Smollett 2.0,” referring to the actor who claimed he was the target of a hate crime that later turned out to be a hoax.

Oh please – Jussie Smollett 2.0. https://t.co/gegaSYAHvI — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 6, 2023



Podcaster Tim Pool had a similar sentiment on the actress’ story.

“Coming from a major proponent of the Jussie Smollett hoax I am skeptical,” Pool wrote. “In LA? Specifically saying ‘gay bash?'”

Coming from a major proponent of the Jussie Smollett hoax I am skeptical In LA? Specifically saying “gay bash?” https://t.co/XWfmy4SMjN — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 6, 2023

Political commentator Ada Lluch added, “Elliot Page claims that ‘he’ was verbally attacked and threatened by a crazed transphobic man in California. I do not believe this for the same reason I did not believe Jussie Smollett.

“Just smells fishy,” Lluch continued. “Elliot Page was born female, and this is how an hysterical female acts, not a real man.

“A real man would have given it right back to the attacker, not run to the press crying.”

Elliot Page claims that “he” was verbally attacked and threatened by a crazed transphobic man in California. I do not believe this for the same reason I did not believe Jussie Smollett. Just smells fishy. Elliot Page was born female, and this is how an hysterical female acts,… — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) June 6, 2023



Page first announced she was transgender in a December 2020 Instagram post. The “Juno” actress is currently promoting her book released Tuesday titled “Pageboy: A Memoir.”

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us,” she said when announcing the book in December 2022.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.