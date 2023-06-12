Judicial Watch Announces Supreme Court of Delaware Hearing in Lawsuit For Biden’s Hidden Senate Documents – 1850 Boxes of Senate Records!

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton announced the Supreme Court of Delaware will hear arguments in their FOIA lawsuit for Biden’s hidden senate records currently stored at University of Delaware.

The Supreme Court proceeding will take place Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The University of Delaware refuses to release Biden’s records and said that the papers will not be released until two years after Biden retires from public office.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged,” an email from a school spokeswoman said. “The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation initially filed a FOIA lawsuit in 2020 for all of Biden’s senate records – 1,850 boxes of records.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch today announced that an argument will be held in the Supreme Court of Delaware on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed on behalf of itself and the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the secret deal keeping President Biden’s Senate records from being made public (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. University of Delaware (No. N20A-07-001)). Judicial Watch had filed an April 30, 2020, FOIA request for: All records regarding the proposed release of the records pertaining to former Vice President Joe Biden’s tenure as a Senator that have been housed at the University of Delaware Library since 2012. This request includes all related records of communication between the University of Delaware and any other records created pertaining to any meeting of the Board of Trustees during which the proposed release of the records was discussed.

All records of communication between any representative of the University of Delaware and former Vice President Biden or any other individual acting on his behalf between January 1, 2018, and the present. On April 30, the Daily Caller News Foundation submitted its FOIA request to the University for: All agreements concerning the storage of more than 1,850 boxes of archival records and 415 gigabytes of electronic records from Joe Biden’s senate career from 1973 through 2009.

Communications between the staff of the University of Delaware Library and Joe Biden or his senatorial, vice-presidential or political campaign staff, or for anyone representing any of those entities between 2010 [April 30,2020] about Joe Biden’s senate records.

Any logs or sign-in sheets recording any individuals who have visited the special-collections department where records from Joe Biden’s senate career are stored between 2010 to the date of this request.

All records from Joe Biden’s Senate career that have been submitted to the University of Delaware Library. In response to both Judicial Watch’s and the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests, the university claimed, without corroboration, that public funds are not used to support the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Senate papers.

Biden doesn’t want his senate records unsealed because there would be evidence of a sexual assault complaint filed by Tara Reade in 1993.



Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade

Reade has repeatedly called on Biden to release the records from his 36 years as a senator, which are currently inaccessible to the public and are kept at the University of Delaware.

Joe Biden also spoke to Vladimir Putin while he was serving as a senator – what did then-Senator Joe Biden discuss with Putin?

“The sketchy secrecy on the Biden Senate records and his deal with the University of Delaware need to end,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “And President Biden could end the dispute by simply releasing the details about his Senate records. What is Biden hiding?”

More on this development from Tom Fitton:

