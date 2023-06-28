Judge Napolitano And Larry Johnson Discuss Prigozhin, Plus A Horrific Video Of Ukrainian Troops Trapped In A Minefield

I will apologize upfront that I made the mistake of wearing earbuds and did not have time to clear the cache. That means you will see the uneven video, including an occasional freeze and garbled voice. My fault. But I have now fixed the problem. I finally have a new fiber optic internet and can connect the CAT5e Ethernet cable direct to my computer. Going forward I should have 500 mbps up and down. I want to thank all of you who have kindly offered advice and guidance on this issue. Good to know that my readers are smarter than me. Sets a high bar and motivates me to try to excel.

Now, here comes da Judge:

I have one more video that is gripping and horrific. My wife emphasized that I must warn you that it is GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING. Not recommended if you are younger than 18. I am not posting this to glorify the violence or pander to those enthralled with military porn. This video will educate you on what it means for an armored column to drive into a minefield and how a few casualties can disable a thirty man platoon.

Regardless of your feelings about who should win the war in Ukraine, this video is heartbreaking and shows both the desperation and courage of men trapped in a field laced with anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. The soldiers who are not wounded do not abandon their buddies. They risk their lives and limbs, literally, to save the wounded. But this video also makes it clear, notwithstanding the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers, why Ukraine is having so much difficulty penetrating the Russian defenses.

You will observe that these beleaguered souls have been well-trained in one skill — how to self-apply a tourniquet to save their own life in combat. Again, WARNING, this is GRAPHIC and DISTURBING.