Judge Cannon Orders Trump Lawyers to Obtain Security Clearances

Judge Aileen Cannon ordered Trump’s attorneys and attorneys for Walt Nauta, the co-conspirator charged along with Trump, to obtain security clearances.

It is standard procedure for lawyers to obtain security clearances in cases involving classified documents.

Politico reported:

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon took one of her first substantive steps Thursday in Donald Trump’s prosecution for amassing military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a brief order, Cannon required all attorneys in the case — for Trump as well as his longtime valet, Walt Nauta, who is charged alongside him as an alleged co-conspirator — to contact the Justice Department about obtaining security clearances. The same instructions apply to any “forthcoming” attorneys, the judge said. Cannon ordered the attorneys to file a “notice of compliance” by June 20, a relatively rapid pace. Both Trump and Nauta are looking to fill out their legal teams in the coming days. Trump, in particular, has suffered setbacks as several of his veteran lawyers quit the case in the leadup to his indictment, the result of internal turmoil that has spilled into public view. There are no additional dates set yet in the case against Trump, whose historic arraignment was completed on Tuesday in Miami. Nauta’s arraignment was postponed until June 27 because he did not yet have a lawyer who is a member of the bar in the federal court in south Florida.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other charges stemming from notes memorialized by Trump’s lawyer.

The other 6 charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and false statements and misrepresentations.

Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to oversee Trump’s federal case in Miami and the left is pressuring her to recuse herself.

The New York Times launched an attack on Cannon, 42, this week and said she has ‘scant experience running criminal trials.’