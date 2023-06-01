JP Morgan Downgrades Target as Retailer Suffers Longest Losing Streak in 23 Years After Trans-Satanist Children’s Clothing Line Fails to Impress

On Thursday, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Target as the retailer continues to suffer through its longest losing streak in 23 years.

Nasdaq reported: On June 1, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Target (NYSE:TGT) from Overweight to Neutral. Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.86% Upside.

Target started to see a significant decline in its stock shares as a result of mounting backlash and widespread calls for a boycott over its satanic and woke LGBT merchandise.

Target’s massive ‘Pride’ Section, devoted to trans and LGBTQ kids’ clothing including “tuck-friendly swimwear for kids” and chest binders, is displayed at the front of each store nationwide.

The collection includes shirts and bags with messages that include, “live laugh lesbian,” “cure transphobia not trans people,” “too queer for here,” and “we belong everywhere.”

Abprallen, an LGBT+ company based in London that sells apparel that includes satanic imagery including pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to the devil collaborated with Target to create the “PRIDE” collection.

Threats of boycotts and massive backlash across the country prompted Target to scale back during an emergency meeting with the Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security team.

Target was forced to remove some LGBTQ+ merchandise from its Pride Month collection.

The items now being removed include “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars and books for children aged 2-9 titled “Bye Bye, Binary,” “Pride 1,2,3,” “I’m not a girl” and all products created by the satanic Abprallen brand.

Target lost over $10 billion in 10 days following the introduction of its trans-satanist clothing line.



Target stock since introduction of trans-satanist clothing line.