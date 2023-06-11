Josh Hawley: If the People in Power Can Jail Their Political Opponents ‘We Don’t Have a Republic Anymore’ (VIDEO)

Senator Josh Hawley commented on the Trump indictment this week while speaking at an event in Colorado.

He said that if the people in power can jail their political opponents, then we no longer have a republic. Of course, he is right. This is banana republic stuff.

Democrats are willing to burn the country down in their lust for maintaining power and their hatred of Trump.

Breitbart News reported:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on Donald Trump’s indictment, saying at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday, “We don’t have a republic anymore” if you can jail your political opponents.

Hawley spoke at the summit, hosted by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, weighing in on the left’s increasing politicization of the federal government.

He said that America is in a moment of great “danger,” contending that the decisions made in the next four to six years will determine the fate of the country for the next 50 to 60 years — or if America will even remain a country 50 or 60 years from now.

“It is a moment of danger” because the left is “assaulting the very foundations of our nation,” Hawley contended…

“All I can say about it this, if the people in power can put in jail their political opponents, we don’t have a republic anymore, that’s the danger we’re in,” Hawley charged.

Watch the video below:

Hawley made the same point on Twitter.

The trouble with this is that the Democrats just don’t seem to care.

Their hatred of Trump matters more to them than the health of the nation.

