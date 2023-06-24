Joe Dan Gorman of Intellectual Froglegs Releases His BEST VIDEO EVER—WARNING: Don’t Watch It If You Don’t Want to Laugh!

Joe Dan Gorman is the host, creator, and producer of Intellectual Froglegs.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The hilarious and insightful Gorman celebrated his birthday earlier this week, and instead of receiving a gift, he’s sharing his gift with America. The Intellectual Froglegs founder has been making videos for over a decade, and the latest video that he’s just released is his best work yet.

The incredible patriot and unapologetic Christian, who is also a talented comedian, can turn current events into an entertaining video that never gets old.

In his latest release, Joe Dan covers the COVID sham that was perpetrated by big Pharma, Dr. Fauci, the lying mainstream media, and big tech, who relied on dishonest third-party “fact-checkers” to punish people who dared to question the authenticity of their coordinated narrative on vaccines and the origins of COVID.

Joe Dan Gorman has placed a target on the backs of RINOs in Congress, and when you’re finished watching this video, you’ll know who Americans should trust and who’s on the other team.

In addition to the dishonest media who shills for the Democrat Party, the Intellectual Froglegs creator obliterates lying Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) (the Democrat Party heir apparent of Senator Diane Feinstein’s seat after she retires at the end of her term), who was censured this week by his peers in Congress for repeatedly pushing a massive lie about President Trump and Russian collusion.

Comedian and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash of LATV also makes a special appearance in Joe Dan’s most recent video. But Joe Dan’s version of the “MAGA Match Game” game show near the end of the video will have viewers cracking up.

Watch:

Joe Dan Gorman is a rock-solid Trump supporter who can see past all of the lies and demonization campaigns thrown at him by his enemies to see the truth, which is that President Trump has been taking those arrows on our behalf. Please consider sharing his video with your friends, and while you’re at it, consider sending Joe Dan a contribution. The Intellectual Froglegs creator relies on his fans to produce his videos, and with help from Americans who love his message, he can get it out to the masses. Go HERE to contribute.